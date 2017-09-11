Supreme Court issues temporary order on refugee ban

In this June 26, 2017 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen on the last day of its term, in Washington. The Trump administration is back at the Supreme Court, asking the justices to continue to allow strict enforcement of a temporary ban on refugees from around the world. The Justice Department’s high court filing Monday follows an appeals court ruling last week that would allow refugees to enter the United States if a resettlement agency in the U.S. had agreed to take them in. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo