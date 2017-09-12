Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at a fundraiser for the Elijah Cummings Youth Program in Israel in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Politics & Government

Why Hillary Clinton’s new book, released today, might already need a correction

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

September 12, 2017 9:51 AM

Hillary Clinton’s book detailing her loss in the 2016 election hit shelves today — but the book, “What Happened,” might already need a correction.

It would be a small correction, admittedly, and it all depends on where her 2016 rival, President Donald Trump, falls on one issue: Harriet Tubman and the $20 bill.

Clinton opens her book with words from Harriet Tubman:

“If you are tired, keep going.

If you are scared, keep going.

If you are hungry, keep going.

If you want to taste freedom, keep going.”

Then, in her author's note, Clinton returns to the abolitionist trailblazer.

“Despite everything she faced, she never lost her faith in a simple but powerful motto: Keep going,” Clinton writes. “That's what we have to do now, too.”

And then Clinton suggests a reason for her disaffected voters, upset by Trump's win, to have hope: “In 2016, the U.S. government announced that Harriet Tubman will become the face of the $20 bill. If you need proof that America can still get it right, there it is,” Clinton writes.

The only problem? Clinton's proof “that America can still get it right” might be less durable than she'd hoped.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin hinted that the Trump administration was considering reversing the Obama administration’s decision in 2016 to put Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill in President Andrew Jackson’s place.

The Treasury department had planned to move Jackson’s likeness to a smaller, demoted position on the other side of the bill, according to the Washington Post.

“Ultimately we will be looking at this issue,” Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview in August. “It’s not something I’m focused on at the moment.”

But it’s no secret that President Trump is a fan of Jackson.

“Well, Andrew Jackson had a great history, and I think it's very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Trump said last year in an appearance on the TODAY show.

Jackson, the seventh president, was a slave owner, according to CNBC, while Tubman was a former slave herself who led other slaves to freedom.

Trump suggested on the TODAY show that Tubman might be a good fit for the $2 bill.

“I would love to leave Andrew Jackson and see if we can maybe come up with another denomination,” Trump said. “Maybe we do the $2 bill or we do another bill.”

Trump added that putting her on the $20 bill would be “pure political correctness.”

