President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. House Republicans, hoping to defend their majority, are targeting Democras on national security in a new ad buy.
President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. House Republicans, hoping to defend their majority, are targeting Democras on national security in a new ad buy. Alex Brandon AP
President Donald Trump applauds with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., behind him in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Washington. House Republicans, hoping to defend their majority, are targeting Democras on national security in a new ad buy. Alex Brandon AP

Politics & Government

House Republicans’ political arm targets Democrats on national security

By Katie Glueck

kglueck@mcclatchydc.com

September 18, 2017 3:00 AM

WASHINGTON

The National Republican Congressional Committee is launching a six-figure digital ad buy designed to cast Democrats running in key House districts as soft on national security.

The spots, set to run on Facebook, will launch Monday, aimed at top NRCC target seats in Florida, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oregon, Arizona, New Jersey and Nevada. The buy comes as a slate of House races heat up and national Republicans work to defend their majority ahead of a midterms cycle that history suggests will be tough for the president’s party.

The ad buy comes specifically from the NRCC’s “Young Guns” recruitment program as the committee looks for opportunities to pick up seats, especially in states and districts where President Donald Trump won or overperformed last November.

“The Young Guns program is committed to staying on offense and growing our House majority,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy in a statement.

The ominous-sounding ads tick through a host of threats, from ISIS to North Korea, at a time of mounting tensions between the United States and Pyongyang.

More Videos

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Pause
Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:51

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises

ARC students get experience welding 0:45

ARC students get experience welding

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 4:09

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor

'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win 2:13

'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:52

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 0:59

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

  • Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

    President Donald Trump criticized the news media and 'fake news,' talked about cracking down on illegal immigration, blasted Obama care, and touted his plan to put "America first" at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24.

Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

President Donald Trump criticized the news media and 'fake news,' talked about cracking down on illegal immigration, blasted Obama care, and touted his plan to put "America first" at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 24.

C-SPAN

“Terrorists, determined to kill us, disrupt our way of life, threaten our freedom,” intones the ad slated for outgoing GOP Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen’s Miami-area district, which will become much more competitive with her retirement. “The world is a dangerous place. And yet Florida Democrats opposed giving our military the necessary resources to keep America safe.”

The committee is running district-specific ads, also singling out by name some sitting Democratic members for their votes on the Make America Secure Appropriations Act.

“We need real leadership in the fight against terror,” the ads say.

The spots are targeting the following seats: Arizona’s first district; Florida’s seventh and 27th districts; Minnesota’s first, seventh and eighth districts; New Hampshire’s first district, New Jersey’s fifth district, Nevada’s third district and Oregon’s fourth district.

More Videos

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Pause
Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises 0:51

Wildlife in wild rice and more of nature's surprises

ARC students get experience welding 0:45

ARC students get experience welding

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 4:09

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor

'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win 2:13

'A group of guys that just works': Carr praises teammates after 45-20 win

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:52

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’ 1:44

Nikki Haley: Kim Jong Un ‘begging for war’

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market 1:05

'Milkshake' singer Kelis puts her Spanish-style Glendale home on the market

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 0:59

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

  • "A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself" Obama tells UN

    In a statement to the United Nations General Assembly, President Obama urged the need for global integration. "Today, a nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself," he stated.

"A nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself" Obama tells UN

In a statement to the United Nations General Assembly, President Obama urged the need for global integration. "Today, a nation ringed by walls would only imprison itself," he stated.

C-SPAN

Katie Glueck: 202-383-6078, @katieglueck

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

View More Video