1:12 Dreamer: 'We have had to change our hopes for fears.' Pause

1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

0:28 This police car was set on fire as protests erupt at Georgia Tech

1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers

3:14 Parents and educators voice opinions on the teaching of controversial topics

0:39 Jackknifed big rig snarls freeway traffic in the heart of Sacramento