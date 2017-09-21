Kim Jong Un: 'Deranged' Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat

FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2017, image distributed on Sept. 4, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party's presidium. Kim is calling President Donald Trump "deranged" and says in a statement carried by the state news agency that he will "pay dearly" for his threats. The statement, carried by North's official Korean Central News Agency, responds to Trump's combative speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Korea News Service via AP, File Korean Central News Agency