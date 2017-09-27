Alex Brandon AP
Alex Brandon AP

Politics & Government

Is Jared Kushner a woman? That's what voter registration records say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 27, 2017 10:10 AM

When Jared Kushner cast his vote in last year’s general election, he did so as a woman.

That’s according to voter registration records from the New York State Board of Elections, dated Nov. 24, 2009, that list Kushner’s gender as “female.”

The news was first reported by Wired, which asked: “Is Kushner a woman? Did he just accidentally fill out the form incorrectly? Is he the victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme?

“Unfortunately, there's absolutely no way to know for sure, because he has yet to provide WIRED with a comment,” the outlet continued. “But based on his recent history with paperwork, option two seems like a pretty safe bet.”

The news was confirmed by Newsweek through an inspection of public records.

kushnerwoman!

It’s already known that Kushner is registered to vote in both New York and New Jersey, where his gender is not listed, according to The Washington Post. That news drew ire from many opposed to President Donald Trump, who has complained about the alleged millions of Americans voting illegally in the 2016 general election and currently has a commission investigating voter fraud.

As suggested by Wired, this is far from the first time Kushner has struggled with paperwork.

Kushner failed to fully disclose meetings with foreign, and specifically Russian, operatives on his security clearance form, according to The New York Times, forcing him to change the paperwork multiple times as revelations of undisclosed meetings continued to come to light.

He originally had zero names listed under foreign contacts when the document was submitted Jan. 18.

Kushner, according to Vanity Fair, said it was an error on the part of his staff and that the form was sent before he had a chance to fill it out. He amended it.

Then in May, he amended it again to add over 100 calls or meetings with representatives from over 20 countries, according to the Post.

The following month, it was again revealed that Kushner’s document was incomplete — he didn’t detail a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a lawyer linked to the Kremlin who claimed to have damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

He updated the form a third time.

He also incorrectly reported the date of his graduate degrees, according to the Post, as well as his father-in-law’s address in that form.

More Videos

She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. 1:04

She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job.

Pause
Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 1:18

Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 0:21

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:43

How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners

Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' 1:23

Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful'

U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border 0:42

U.S. Border Patrol begins building prototype walls near Mexican border

Sacramento Sheriff gives a warm goodbye to retiring canine Ronin 2:21

Sacramento Sheriff gives a warm goodbye to retiring canine Ronin

Fire at Land Park's Funderland 0:42

Fire at Land Park's Funderland

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion 0:42

Take a look inside Floyd Mayweather's new $25.5 million Beverly Hills mansion

  • Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

    After his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner gave a statement to reporters. He said that he did not collude with Russia nor did he know anyone else on the staff that colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Jared Kushner: I did not collude with Russia

After his meeting with the Senate Intelligence Committee on Monday, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner gave a statement to reporters. He said that he did not collude with Russia nor did he know anyone else on the staff that colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

C-SPAN

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job.

View More Video