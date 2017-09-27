Trump’s tax overhaul could hurt many Californians

More Videos 1:04 She graduated from Berkeley and teaches 7th grade math. Next year, she could lose her job. Pause 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 1:57 CHP officer shoots Sacramento man on an Interstate 5 overpass 10:26 Full-length footage of CHP shooting 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 1:10 Here's how to avoid injury or death around railroad tracks, crossings 1:23 Trump: Kneeling during national anthem 'disgraceful' 1:29 Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. Speaking at an event in Indianapolis on September 27, President Donald Trump said that his tax proposal will help middle class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy. AP

