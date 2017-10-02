Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

More Videos 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:54 A Sacramento area family seeks treatment for disabled son on Medi-Cal 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:48 'The very definition of football staying power': Four high school teams to watch 0:53 How parked cars can protect bicyclists in Sacramento 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at least 50 people are dead and 200 people are wounded after a gunman opened fire on a concert at Las Vegas on Sunday. He identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, a local resident. The number of wounded rose to 400 a short time after this press briefing. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police

