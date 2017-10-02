More Videos

Politics & Government

Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

By CATHERINE LUCEY Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:39 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump extended condolences Monday to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a morning tweet, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

The White House said Trump would to make remarks on the shooting later Monday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that officials "are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and sent more than 400 to area hospitals. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no "specific credible threat" involving other public venues. Police have not yet determined a motive in the shootings.

Since Trump's inauguration, there have been other mass shootings, including one in Texas last month, when a gunman killed eight and was fatally shot by police. But the Las Vegas attack is the deadliest on Trump's watch.

The president offered a measured, somber response in June, after a shooting at a shooting at a congressional baseball practice that wounded five, including seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise. But he has drawn criticism for more inflammatory reactions to other acts of violence.

After a shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead in 2016, he tweeted "Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism." In the wake of a deadly terror attack in London in June, Trump targeted the city's mayor, suggesting on Twitter that he wasn't taking the attacks seriously enough.

