Russia intervened in 2016 and has sights on 2018 elections, Senate Intelligence says

1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech Pause

3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

0:36 Sacramento fire crews battle enormous flames to tame house fire

1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

1:19 President Trump: 'Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare'

1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals

0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home

1:47 Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right'