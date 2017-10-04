Congress starts whispering about ways to punish the NCAA

More Videos 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting Pause 1:12 Passengers trains through midtown streets? 1:40 Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:07 Bernie Sanders thanks John McCain on health care in San Francisco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Video: Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski says that college basketball hasn't changed with the sport's landscape and the recent NCAA scandal brings this to light. Krzyzewski was talking with reporters during a press conference in Durham, NC on Oct. 3, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

