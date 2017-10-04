After Las Vegas, Feinstein proposal on bump stocks has some Republicans listening

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 2:05 Meet Brandon McReynolds, a transgender man 2:54 Imagine Dragons music comes to hospitalized kids 0:33 ‘Monopoly Man’ photobombs Equifax hearing on Capitol Hill 1:12 Passengers trains through midtown streets? 3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:40 Coming right down the chute at Oroville Dam spillway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday introduced legislation to close what she calls an automatic weapons loophole that allows gun owners to convert semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic machines. The gunman who killed 59 people and injured more than 500 others in Las Vegas, Nevada had a dozen guns that were outfitted with a “bump stock” device. C-SPAN

