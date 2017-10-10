In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington for a brief stop at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., on his way to Greensboro, N.C. The Trump administration sent an immigration policy wish-list to Congress that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the southern border.
In this Oct. 7, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington for a brief stop at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., on his way to Greensboro, N.C. The Trump administration sent an immigration policy wish-list to Congress that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the southern border. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo

Politics & Government

Trump says Democrats 'don't care' about US border security

The Associated Press

October 10, 2017 3:57 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says that reaching out to congressional Democrats for help in getting immigration legislation passed is difficult because "the Democrats don't want secure borders."

Trump sent out a tweet early Tuesday charging that Democrats "don't care about safety for U.S.A."

His Twitter post came only two days after Trump sent an immigration overhaul wish-list of legislative proposals to congressional leaders, including a requirement that Congress agree to a host of border security improvements and make significant changes to the green card program.

Trump had said on Sunday there needs to be security enhancements — and the border wall that he's demanded — before he'd sign onto a bill restoring a program that shields from deportation young people brought to the United States illegally when they were children.

