Why hasn’t Kamala Harris signed on to anti-sex trafficking legislation in the Senate?

The political rise of Senator Kamala Harris: From California attorney to Congress Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today. Alexa Ard/McClatchy

