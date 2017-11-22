More Videos

Sarah Sanders asks press to say what they’re thankful before taking questions 1:41

Sarah Sanders asks press to say what they’re thankful before taking questions

Pause
Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions 2:07

Who will stay, who will go? 49ers' five most intriguing free-agency decisions

Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday 0:35

Travelers head through Sacramento International Airport for Thanksgiving holiday

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like 0:47

This is what the interstellar visitor passing through our solar system looks like

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 1:37

Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops 0:44

See Tahoe City bears on late night prowl run from the cops

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 1:23

‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says

'I was freezing until I got here' 1:36

'I was freezing until I got here'

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 2:44

Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture 2:02

Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.
United Nations Command via Storyful