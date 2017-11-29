He talked panties and politics: Woman shares Facebook messages from Texas politician

More Videos 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' Pause 1:41 'They went after me instead of him' 2:31 'Avengers: Infinity War' is finally here - and it's powerful 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 1:59 The Tick has officially landed on Amazon 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over allegations 0:28 'If you want to push us out, help us.' Homeless man says he has no good options but the streets. 0:44 Scene of fatal three-car wreck in downtown Sacramento 2:57 Homeless in Sacramento 4:06 'We are so aware of how powerless we are' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Read the sexual messages Rep. Joe Barton sent over Facebook A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Cannon

A week after nude photos of Rep. Joe Barton surfaced on Twitter, the Star-Telegram received copies of messages the congressman sent to another woman. In the messages, Barton asks Kelly Canon sexual questions including whether she was “wearing a tank top only..and no panties.” Courtesy of Kelly Cannon