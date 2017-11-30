Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, issued a statement Thursday saying he will not seek re-election to the 6th Congressional District after 32 years in the seat.
Politics & Government

US Rep. Barton, ensnared in nude photo scandal, will not seek re-election in Texas

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 09:25 AM

U.S. Rep. Joe Barton will not seek another term in office, the Star-Telegram confirmed Thursday morning.

His decision comes after serving more three decades in Congress representing the 6th Congressional District.

Barton, 68, has come under fire in recent days.

A nude photo of the Ennis Republican ended up online before Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, the Star-Telegram obstained a series of private Facebook messages he sent to a constituent that were sexual in nature.

A number of high-level Republicans began calling for him to give up his re-election bid after the nude photo was published online. They continued after the messages were shared.

Barton is not the first elected official to come under fire for inappropriate relationships with women. He is, however, the first to indicate he will not seek re-election.

Barton has represented the district since 1985.

His current term expires Jan. 1, 2019.

This story will be updated.

