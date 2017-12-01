Cuban-American lawmakers call on Trump to invoke "anti-Russia" law to punish Nicaraguan officials

0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' Pause

0:18 Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

1:13 'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader

1:00 Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region

1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center

1:32 What happens during a school lockdown?

1:17 Urban decay takes a toll on the 1000 block of J Street

2:57 Homeless in Sacramento

8:02 Garoppolo prepares for his big debut