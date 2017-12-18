Trump judge pick who drew ridicule after hearing withdraws

More Videos 1:36 Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate Pause 1:01 '0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds:' Tesla's speedy new Roadster 2.0 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 1:54 Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:16 Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:11 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 0:28 Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 1:13 Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like Video Link copy Embed Code copy

U.S. District Court nominee struggles with basic questions of law in confirmation hearing U.S. District Court nominee Matthew Petersen was interviewed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during his confirmation hearing on Dec. 13, 2017. In the exchange, Petersen acknowledged he had never tried a case in court and struggled to answer some basic questions of law. U.S. District Court nominee Matthew Petersen was interviewed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during his confirmation hearing on Dec. 13, 2017. In the exchange, Petersen acknowledged he had never tried a case in court and struggled to answer some basic questions of law. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

