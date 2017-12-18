Trump judge pick who drew ridicule after hearing withdraws

More Videos

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Pause
'0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds:' Tesla's speedy new Roadster 2.0 1:01

'0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds:' Tesla's speedy new Roadster 2.0

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

  • U.S. District Court nominee struggles with basic questions of law in confirmation hearing

    U.S. District Court nominee Matthew Petersen was interviewed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during his confirmation hearing on Dec. 13, 2017. In the exchange, Petersen acknowledged he had never tried a case in court and struggled to answer some basic questions of law.

U.S. District Court nominee Matthew Petersen was interviewed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during his confirmation hearing on Dec. 13, 2017. In the exchange, Petersen acknowledged he had never tried a case in court and struggled to answer some basic questions of law. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse
U.S. District Court nominee Matthew Petersen was interviewed by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) during his confirmation hearing on Dec. 13, 2017. In the exchange, Petersen acknowledged he had never tried a case in court and struggled to answer some basic questions of law. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse

Politics & Government

Trump judge pick who drew ridicule after hearing withdraws

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

December 18, 2017 01:03 PM

UPDATED December 18, 2017 01:04 PM

WASHINGTON

A Trump judicial nominee whose inability to answer basic legal questions at his confirmation hearing brought him widespread ridicule has withdrawn his nomination, a White House official said Monday.

Matthew Petersen, nominated by President Donald Trump to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, became an internet sensation after the video of his confirmation hearing — during which Petersen was unable to define basic legal terms — was posted online.

In his resignation letter to the president, which was obtained by The Associated Press, Petersen said that while he was honored to have been nominated for the position, "it has become clear to me over the past few days that my nomination has become a distraction — and that is not fair for you or your Administration."

"I had hoped that my nearly two decades of public service might carry more weight than my two worst minutes on television," he went on to say. "However, I am no stranger to political realities, and I do not wish to be a continued distraction from the important work of your Administration and the Senate."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The letter was dated Saturday.

During the confirmation hearing, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican, pressed Petersen, a member of the Federal Election Commission who testified he had never tried a case, on his qualifications to the bench.

Kennedy said in an interview Monday with WWL-TV in New Orleans that Trump called him Saturday and said he did not personally interview Petersen. Trump, according to Kennedy, said his staff chose the nominees.

"He has told me, 'Kennedy, when some of my guys send someone who is not qualified, you do your job,'" Kennedy said in the interview.

Kennedy said he had no idea that Petersen lacked the experience for the post.

"Just because you've seen 'My Cousin Vinny' doesn't qualify you to be a federal judge," Kennedy said, a reference to the 1992 movie in which an inexperienced lawyer played by Joe Pesci tries — and wins — a big case. "And he has no litigation experience. And my job on the judiciary committee is to catch him. I would strongly suggest he not give up his day job."

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate 1:36

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

Pause
'0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds:' Tesla's speedy new Roadster 2.0 1:01

'0 to 60 in 1.9 seconds:' Tesla's speedy new Roadster 2.0

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted 1:54

Here's what Navy pilots saw when unidentified aerial phenomenon was spotted

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees 1:10

2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house 1:16

Watch how fast a dry Christmas tree will ignite and destroy your house

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace 0:28

Five things to know about sexual harassment in the workplace

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like 1:13

Here's what opening day at Squaw Valley looked like

  • Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

    Senate President pro tem Kevin de Leon, a Los Angeles Democrat, said on December 14, 2017 that he is working to make changes in how sexual harassment complaints have been handled in the California Legislature.

Kevin de Leon says he has been 'humbled' by sexual harassment reports in the Senate

View More Video