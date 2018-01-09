How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 1:04 Meet California gubernatorial candidate Delaine Eastin Pause 0:50 Take a look at Sacramento's rain as a major winter storm rolls in 0:56 Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:41 A look at Golden 1 Center's huge concert year 0:42 Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:26 Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:00 Gov. Brown calls GOP tax bill a 'monstrosity' 1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 4:38 Meet the Devil's Gate California Condor chick who survived the Thomas Fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

