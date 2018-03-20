Sheriff Jones to Trump: ‘Spectacular failures every single day’ in California
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House on March 20. Scott told the president that California faces "spectacular failures,” everyday.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg addresses Hiram Johnson High students, who protested in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in 2500 schools across America.
California legislators stand in solidarity with Sacramento students protesting in the March 14 national school walkout. The 17 minute demonstrations for better gun control and safer schools took place in over 2500 schools across America.
Protesters stood on Capitol Mall across from the National Rifle Association's Sacramento office to call for reform and an end to gun violence on Wednesday as part of the national walkout led by students.
Since President Donald Trump took office, his administration has been at odds with California Democrats over policies from immigration to tax reform. Here's a primer on Trump's ideological battles with the state.
Gubernatorial candidates spoke with The Sacramento Bee's Angela Hart on possible repeal of the 1995 Costa-Hawkins law, which restricted the use of rent control in California. The Housing California conference was March 8, 2018 in Sacramento.