Advocates launch campaign to improve Obamacare

Sacramento student walkout protest: McClatchy High students protest for better gun laws, safer schools

'We all deserve to live long, abundant lives,' speaker says outside NRA office

California Attorney General speaks to McClatchy High School students during walkout for gun reform

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg speaks to Hiram Johnson students on national walkout day

Legislators stand in solidarity and silence with students on McClatchy High steps

5 eye-popping taxes California could impose to pay for universal, single-payer health care

Trump vs. California

Republican state Senator Ted Gaines 'applauds' lawsuit against California

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., in a YouTube video announces the launch of a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad. The new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media. "The humanitarian crisis in Venezuela is entirely a product of the Maduro regime's incompetence and corruption," Rubio said. Sen. Marco Rubio / YouTube​
Politics & Government

Rubio launches new Facebook page for Venezuelan dissidents

By Franco Ordoñez

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

March 21, 2018 05:38 AM

WASHINGTON

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fl., has launched a new Facebook page to talk directly with Venezuelans inside the country and abroad.

In his first video message, Rubio tells visitors in Spanish that the new page will be a way for Venezuelans to circumvent state-controlled media, learn more about what’s really going on in the world as well as the damage the Caracas regime has caused. He assured viewers that the United States is ready to provide them humanitarian assistance and will punish the Venezuelan regime for their "incompetence and corruption" that, he said, has caused the crisis.

By 10 a.m., the page had more than 2,100 followers.

"After many weeks and months talking with people in and out of Venezuela, I understand that for many of you the only way you can communicate with the rest of the world and understand a little more about what is really happening in the news is through Facebook," Rubio says.

Email: fordonez@mcclatchydc.com; Twitter: @francoordonez.

