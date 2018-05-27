Ivanka Trump is visiting Fresno for a fundraiser. Could it help Devin Nunes' opponent?

On Friday, Politico reported that Ivanka Trump would be visiting California next month on a fundraising trip with Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The "Protect the House" fundraiser is scheduled to stop June 18 in Fresno, with Ivanka Trump as the evening's main draw.

While political commentators ponder what the trip might symbolize for both political parties, actor Ike Barinholtz saw the news as an opportunity to tweet his support for democratic candidate Andrew Janz.

I was gonna make a joke about Ivanka going to Fresno to campaign for Devin Nunes but instead I’m gonna donate to @JanzforCongress by clicking here! https://t.co/w4RKeUVryn https://t.co/AIuLxL4j7q — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) May 27, 2018

Janz is running for California’s 22nd congressional district against incumbent Devin Nunes, who is also the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and a regular in the news cycle.

He added a link to the website Actblue.com, which allows online donations to Democratic candidates.

Andrew Janz, a Democrat from Fresno, is campaigning against Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare. Fresno Bee file

This is not the first time a celebrity has tweeted support for Janz. Back in February, Audra McDonald (the superstar actress and Fresno native) tweeted that she had donated to Janz and urged other to follow suit.

"This is my hometown district. Flip it blue," she wrote..

Janz raised more than $600,000 through the website that month. It was the second-highest fundraising total for House Democratic candidates.

Of course, Nunes recently raised $2.3 million in just over six weeks, according to Politico, and has more than $5 million on hand. That's more than any other Republican House incumbent in California.