Legislative staffers took these international trips at taxpayer expense
The California Legislature has spent more than $192,000 in public funds for international travel by staff members over the past five years. See where legislators and staff traveled and how much taxpayers paid for staff expenses.
An ad funded by wealthy backers of charter schools on behalf of Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for California governor attacks Republican John Cox for his history of unsuccessful political campaigns and his connections to Democrats.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Eighteen protesters participating in a demonstration by the California Poor People's Campaign were arrested in the State Capitol the night of Monday, May 21, the group said in a Facebook post. The protesters staged a sit-in the Capitol for six hours.
Protesters at the state Capitol on Monday, May 21, 2018 call for Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, to resign amid sexual harassment allegations. The group was organized by construction trades unions who oppose Garcia's re-election.
Workers at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections had already received thousands of ballots in the mail or county dropboxes by May 17. Every registered voter in the county will get a ballot in the mail under a new law.