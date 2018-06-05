Protesters of Christopher Columbus 'genocide' climb statue, get arrested at California Capitol

Watch activist detained for covering Christopher Columbus statue at California State Capitol Building Protesters demanding removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the rotunda at California's Capitol were arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, authorities say. The protesters were members of the California Poor People's campaign. California Poor People's Campaign ×

SHARE COPY LINK Protesters demanding removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the rotunda at California's Capitol were arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, authorities say. The protesters were members of the California Poor People's campaign. California Poor People's Campaign