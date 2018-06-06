Newsom and Cox will face off for California governor

Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.
Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.
Protesters demanding removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the rotunda at California's Capitol were arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, authorities say. The protesters were members of the California Poor People's campaign.
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
The California Legislature has spent more than $192,000 in public funds for international travel by staff members over the past five years. See where legislators and staff traveled and how much taxpayers paid for staff expenses.
An ad funded by wealthy backers of charter schools on behalf of Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for California governor attacks Republican John Cox for his history of unsuccessful political campaigns and his connections to Democrats.