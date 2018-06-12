President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands for a historic first meeting

Assembly Democrats are urging Gov. Jerry Brown to extend the state Earned Income Tax Credit to cover undocumented workers. The root bill was co-sponsored by the California Immigrant Policy Center. Gina Da Silva speaks.
The Citrus Heights City Council voted to publicly censure Bret Daniels, a councilman who ran for Sacramento County sheriff, after reports to the city’s police department that he stalked a former girlfriend from high school in 2008 and 2017.
Protesters demanding removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the rotunda at California's Capitol were arrested Monday, June 4, 2018, authorities say. The protesters were members of the California Poor People's campaign.
Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016.
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
Initial reporting put Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones ahead of challengers in the county’s primary elections Tuesday night. Challenger Milo Fitch wasn't ready to concede on Tuesday night, June 5, 2018.
The California Legislature has spent more than $192,000 in public funds for international travel by staff members over the past five years. See where legislators and staff traveled and how much taxpayers paid for staff expenses.