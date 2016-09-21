Poll shows voters like tax hikes, legal pot, while school bonds lag

California fall initiatives to legalize recreational marijuana for adults and hike the cigarette tax by $2 per pack are supported by clear majorities of likely voters, while a virtually unopposed statewide school bond measure is surveying below the 50-percent threshold, according to a new poll.
The Public Policy Institute of California survey found the marijuana initiative (Proposition 64) ahead 60 percent to 36 percent, and the tobacco tax increase(Proposition 56) ahead 59 percent to 36 percent. A plurality of voters back the $9 billion bond measure to fund K–12 schools and community college facilities (Proposition 51) 47 percent to 43 percent, though it needs to climb above a majority to pass.
Some 54 percent expressed support for Proposition 55, which would extend for 12 more years a 2012 income tax increase on high earners. The measure is opposed by 38 percent.
Mark Baldassare, the president and chief executive of PPIC, said in a statement accompanying the results that voters view the outcome of the pot legalization measure as the most important of the four. He added: “It’s interesting that the opponents of the marijuana legalization initiative are more likely than its proponents to say the outcome is very important to them.”
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments