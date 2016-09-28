AM Alert: Analyst’s office experts explain fall propositions

With 41 days until the election, it’s time to crack open the whopping 224-page official state voter guide and start reading up on all 17 ballot measures before you hit the polls.
If required reading isn’t your thing, there’s an easier way.
The experts at the Legislative Analyst’s Office, who wrote ballot measure descriptions in the voter guide, will be on hand to explain what you need to know about death penalty repeal, marijuana legalization, drug pricing and a host of other measures on the November ballot during a forum hosted by the Project for an Informed Electorate at Sacramento State. Led by Mac Taylor, the analyst’s office is the non-partisan fiscal adviser of the California Legislature and a font of facts about policy and budget issues.
In an election year, the LAO assigns at least one analyst to each ballot measure. From their offices at 10th and L streets, analysts research the fiscal effects, explain the benefits and costs for taxpayers and translate the legalese language of the measures’ text into something a normal person has a chance of understanding. Pick their brains tonight at the Central Library on I Street, where the forum kicks off at 6 p.m.
WORTH REPEATING: “This is the greatest election I’ve ever been through.” - Republican consultant and Trump supporter Chad Towe, at a Monday debate-watching event.
NEW PARTNERSHIP: The University of California came under fire earlier this year after a state audit determined that the college system’s enrollment strategy favored out-of-state applicants. UC officials quickly condemned the report and spent $158,000 on a publicity campaign to counter the findings. As the university seeks to offset criticism and enroll more residents, it plans to announce a partnership today with the Boys & Girls Club to “increase the diversity of students enrolling at and graduating from UC campuses.” The project will include pilot programs with Boys & Girls Clubs in Pasadena, San Francisco and Merced, and align with Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De León’s push to better prepare California students for college, UC said. The briefing begins at noon at the Slavik Branch of Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena.
VIDEO OF THE DAY: Sacramento Democrats root for Hillary Clinton during the debate against Donald Trump.
LOOKING BACK: Changing the criminal justice system is a hot topic at the Capitol this year as Gov. Jerry Brown pushes voters to approve his prison sentencing overhaul in November. Today Magnus Lofstrom, a researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California, will introduce the findings of a new report looking back at the effects of past criminal justice reforms, including efforts to prioritize “correctional resources toward more serious offenders.” The briefing begins at noon at the Capitol Event Center on 11th Street.
WELLS FARGO: State Treasurer John Chiang is holding a noon press conference at San Francisco City Hall to make an announcement related to Wells Fargo Bank, which recently agreed to a $185 million settlement after bank employees opened more than two million fake accounts to fulfill aggressive sales goals. Chiang’s office was mum Tuesday about the details of today’s announcement. The bank is part of the treasurer office’s 2015-17 underwriter pool of firms eligible to participate in state-issued bonds. In July, Chiang warned pool members that they would be kicked out of the pool if they donated to local school bond campaigns.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments