Shriver, Takei, Gwynn, Tower Records founder Russ Solomon selected for California Hall of Fame

Russ Solomon founder of Tower Records, was happy to hear Paul McCartney announced as the first show at Golden 1 Center on May 2, 2016.
Isabel Allende, the acclaimed Chilean author of books such as The House of Spirits, who has lived for decades in Marin County.
Harrison Ford, whose starring roles in franchises such as “Indiana Jones” and “Star Wars” have made him the highest-grossing actor in domestic box office history.
Tony Gwynn, whose 20-season career with the San Diego Padres earned him the nickname “Mr. Padre” and a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Corita Kent, a nun at a Catholic order in Los Angeles who became internationally renowned for her silkscreen art with a socially-conscious focus.
William J. Perry, former Secretary of Defense under President Bill Clinton, who was educated at Stanford University and worked for decades in Silicon Valley.
Maria Shriver, the first lady of California from 2003 to 2011 and a member of the Kennedy family, who made her own way as a broadcast journalist.
Russ Solomon, a Sacramento native whose Tower Records business empire reached more than 200 stores globally and $1 billion in sales annually at its peak.
George Takei, originator of the “Star Trek” character Sulu, who grew up in Los Angeles before and after his family was sent to the Tule Lake Japanese interment camp during World War II.
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
American former figure skater Kristin Yamaguchi arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Andrea Lepore, founder of Hot Italian restaurant arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Former astronaut Ellen Ochoa arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Former astronaut Ellen Ochoa arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
David Hockney arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Actor Robert Downey Jr arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Actor Robert Downey Jr arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Actor Robert Downey Jr is photographed with school children from Elk Grove Elementary School at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Jean Schulz arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Kristi Yamaguchi arrives at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt signs autographs at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., First Lady Anne Gust Brown are interviewed before the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 28, 2015 at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., walks past Kristi Yamaguchi during a interview before the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 28, 2015 at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
Kristi Yamaguchi signs autographs before the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 28, 2015 at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
Dr. Ellen Ochoa walks past Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., and First Lady Anne Gust Brown after being introduced at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
Kristi Yamaguchi is introduced at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 28, 2015 at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
Robert Downey Jr. is introduced at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
Robert Downey Jr. wore his dress shoes the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
The induction class included Robert Downey Jr, David Hockney, Ellen Ochoa, Lester Holt and Kristi Yamaguchi. Representatives for posthumous inductees: Shannon Lee accepting for Bruce Lee, John Owens accepting for Buck Owens and Jean Schulz accepting for Charles M. Schulz at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015
Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. introduces artist David Hockney at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
Artist David Hockneyis introduced by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies on Oct. 28, 2015at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
Artist David Hockney introduces martial artist Bruce Lee, while Lee's daughter Shannon Lee, rt, listens with Dr. Ellen Ochoa and John Owens at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
NBC anchor Lester Holt receives a medal as he is inducted into the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., with First Lady Anne Gust Brown on Oct. 28, 2015 at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif.
John Owens accepted for his father Buck Owens before introducing Lester Holt at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
Jean Schulz accepting for Charles M. Schulz, receives a medal as he is inducted into the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr., with First Lady Anne Gust Brown at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
Ann Schulz looks at the medal she received on behalf of her late husband Charles Schulz with actor Robert Downey Jr. and former figure skater Kristin Yamaguchi at the 9th Annual California Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. on Oct. 28, 2015.
