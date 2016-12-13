Here’s what California might look like when Republicans fall behind independents

1:00 Sacramento firefighters string new Christmas lights for neighbors after Grinch strikes Pause

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

1:21 Dolores Huerta on Kamala Harris: 'She will be a great senator'

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

0:44 Anthony Rendon challenges Trump on immigrants: 'This is our day one'

0:46 California Assembly debates Secure Choice bill in August 2012

4:55 Gavin Newsom speaks at Democratic National Convention

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban