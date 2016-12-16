Brulte wins high-profile GOP support for re-election bid

California Republican Party Chairman Jim Brulte is mounting a re-election bid and high-profile GOP figures are already lining up to back him.
Tim Clark, Donald Trump’s state director; Ron Nehring, national spokesman for Ted Cruz; and Steve Poizner, California chairman for John Kasich, issued a joint statement supporting Brulte’s run Friday.
“Our party faces challenges, there’s no doubt,” they said. “But the California GOP is also building for the future and making progress in spite of the difficult electoral landscape. Much of the credit goes to Jim Brulte.”
The politicos are referring to the party’s uphill battle to win support in a deep-blue state. In the most recent blow to the California GOP, Democrats secured supermajorites in both houses of the state Legislature on Election Day.
Clark, Nehring and Poizner focused on the party’s recent wins: protecting all of their Republican incumbents in Congress from Democratic challengers and electing “more Latino office holders than ever before.”
Brulte officially confirmed his intent to run for re-election earlier this year after the party changed the rules at its convention to allow him to seek up to two additional two-year terms. The former lawmaker originally nabbed the top spot in 2013.
The election for GOP chairman will take place at the party’s convention held in late February in Sacramento.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
