New year, new committee chairs for California Assembly

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced committee chairs Tuesday, maintaining leaders of some panels from last session, filling vacancies in others, and shuffling some spots.
Rendon also announced his leadership team: Speaker pro tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; Assistant Speaker pro tem Autumn Burke, D-Marina Del Rey; Majority Leader Ian Calderon, D-Whittier; Assistant Majority Leader Rob Bonta, D-Alameda; Majority Whip Raul Bocanegra, D-Los Angeles; Assistant Majority Whip Todd Gloria, D-San Diego; Assistant Majority Whip Monique Limón, D-Goleta; and Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Gipson D-Carson.
Tuesday’s committee chair appointments reflect the elimination of the last session’s Utilities and Commerce Committee and dividing its purview into two new panels: the Communications and Conveyance Committee and the Utilities and Energy Committee.
The split responds to the growing workload of the Utilities and Commerce Committee, which last session dealt with more than 140 bills on issues ranging from ride-sharing companies to electric utilities. Under tentative plans, the new Communications and Conveyance panel will cover issues such as telecommunications, broadband, limousine services and related businesses. Utilities and Energy’s jurisdiction will include energy, utilities, and renewable power.
According to Rendon’s office, 10 of the 40 panels will be led by women, an increase of two from the end of the 2015-16 session and an increase of five from before Rendon became speaker last March. Overall, however, the number of women in the 80-member Assembly has dropped from 19 to 17.
Below are the committee chairs announced Tuesday and the most recent chair, if different. Committee memberships will be announced next month.
Accountability and Administrative Review
Assemblyman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton. Previous chair: Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens
Aging and Long-Term Care
Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose. Previous chair: former Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown
Agriculture
Assemblywoman Anna Caballero, D-Salinas. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Bill Dodd
Appropriations
Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego
Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media
Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose
Banking and Finance
Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Los Angeles
Budget
Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco
Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno
Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance
Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento)
Budget Subcommittee No. 3 on Resources and Transportation
Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica)
Budget Subcommittee No. 4 on State Administration
Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove
Budget Subcommittee No. 5 on Public Safety
Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego
Budget Subcommittee No. 6 on Budget Process, Oversight and Program Evaluation
Ting
Business and Professions
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield
Communications and Conveyance (new committee)
Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles
Education
Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach
Elections and Redistricting
Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell. Previous chair: Weber
Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials
Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Luis Alejo
Governmental Organization
Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced
Health
Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg
Higher Education
Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside
Housing and Community Development
Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco
Human Services
Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park. Previous chair: former Assemblywoman Susan Bonilla
Insurance
Assemblyman Tom Daly, D-Anaheim
Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton. Previous chair: Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella
Judiciary
Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley
Labor and Employment
Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond
Local Government
Assemblyman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. Previous chair: Eggman
Natural Resources
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens
Privacy and Consumer Protection
Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Monterey Park
Public Employees, Retirement, and Social Security
Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, D-Pomona. Previous chair: Bonta
Public Safety
Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles
Revenue and Taxation
Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, D-Los Angeles
Rules
Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova
Transportation
Assemblyman Jim Frazier, D-Oakley
Utilities and Energy
Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Mike Gatto
Veterans Affairs
Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks
Water, Parks and Wildlife
Eduardo Garcia. Previous chair: Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae
Joint Legislative Audit
Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance
Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management
Rodriguez
Legislative Ethics
Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, co-chair, with state Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa
Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2
Comments