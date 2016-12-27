Capitol Alert

December 27, 2016 11:38 AM

New year, new committee chairs for California Assembly

By Jim Miller

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced committee chairs Tuesday, maintaining leaders of some panels from last session, filling vacancies in others, and shuffling some spots.

Rendon also announced his leadership team: Speaker pro tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco; Assistant Speaker pro tem Autumn Burke, D-Marina Del Rey; Majority Leader Ian Calderon, D-Whittier; Assistant Majority Leader Rob Bonta, D-Alameda; Majority Whip Raul Bocanegra, D-Los Angeles; Assistant Majority Whip Todd Gloria, D-San Diego; Assistant Majority Whip Monique Limón, D-Goleta; and Democratic Caucus Chair Mike Gipson D-Carson.

Tuesday’s committee chair appointments reflect the elimination of the last session’s Utilities and Commerce Committee and dividing its purview into two new panels: the Communications and Conveyance Committee and the Utilities and Energy Committee.

The split responds to the growing workload of the Utilities and Commerce Committee, which last session dealt with more than 140 bills on issues ranging from ride-sharing companies to electric utilities. Under tentative plans, the new Communications and Conveyance panel will cover issues such as telecommunications, broadband, limousine services and related businesses. Utilities and Energy’s jurisdiction will include energy, utilities, and renewable power.

According to Rendon’s office, 10 of the 40 panels will be led by women, an increase of two from the end of the 2015-16 session and an increase of five from before Rendon became speaker last March. Overall, however, the number of women in the 80-member Assembly has dropped from 19 to 17.

Below are the committee chairs announced Tuesday and the most recent chair, if different. Committee memberships will be announced next month.

Accountability and Administrative Review

Assemblyman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton. Previous chair: Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens

Aging and Long-Term Care

Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose. Previous chair: former Assemblywoman Cheryl Brown

Agriculture

Assemblywoman Anna Caballero, D-Salinas. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Bill Dodd

Appropriations

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego

Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media

Assemblyman Kansen Chu, D-San Jose

Banking and Finance

Assemblyman Matt Dababneh, D-Los Angeles

Budget

Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco

Budget Subcommittee No. 1 on Health and Human Services

Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno

Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Education Finance

Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento)

Budget Subcommittee No. 3 on Resources and Transportation

Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica)

Budget Subcommittee No. 4 on State Administration

Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove

Budget Subcommittee No. 5 on Public Safety

Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, D-San Diego

Budget Subcommittee No. 6 on Budget Process, Oversight and Program Evaluation

Ting

Business and Professions

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield

Communications and Conveyance (new committee)

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles

Education

Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach

Elections and Redistricting

Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell. Previous chair: Weber

Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials

Assemblyman Bill Quirk, D-Hayward. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Luis Alejo

Governmental Organization

Assemblyman Adam Gray, D-Merced

Health

Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Healdsburg

Higher Education

Assemblyman Jose Medina, D-Riverside

Housing and Community Development

Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco

Human Services

Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park. Previous chair: former Assemblywoman Susan Bonilla

Insurance

Assemblyman Tom Daly, D-Anaheim

Jobs, Economic Development, and the Economy

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, D-Fullerton. Previous chair: Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella

Judiciary

Assemblyman Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley

Labor and Employment

Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond

Local Government

Assemblyman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters. Previous chair: Eggman

Natural Resources

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens

Privacy and Consumer Protection

Assemblyman Ed Chau, D-Monterey Park

Public Employees, Retirement, and Social Security

Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez, D-Pomona. Previous chair: Bonta

Public Safety

Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles

Revenue and Taxation

Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas, D-Los Angeles

Rules

Assemblyman Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova

Transportation

Assemblyman Jim Frazier, D-Oakley

Utilities and Energy

Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena. Previous chair: former Assemblyman Mike Gatto

Veterans Affairs

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks

Water, Parks and Wildlife

Eduardo Garcia. Previous chair: Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae

Joint Legislative Audit

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance

Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management

Rodriguez

Legislative Ethics

Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, D-Grand Terrace, co-chair, with state Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa

Jim Miller: 916-326-5521, @jimmiller2

Editor's Choice Videos