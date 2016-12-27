On Willie Brown, Jerry Brown, Dianne Feinstein, egg nog and ‘idle speculation’

Jerry can be many things in “Willie’s World.”
The San Francisco Chronicle column by the city’s esteemed former mayor and ex-state Assembly speaker Willie Brown has over the years floated Gov. Jerry Brown for everything from Hillary Clinton’s running-mate to the ideal contender for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.
Willie Brown, who still makes more news than he breaks in his column, even sat for an interview last year with conservative Breitbart News, telling a reporter that Jerry Brown was the “best potential Democratic nominee” for president.
This Sunday, under the headline “Let me (or others) say a few words about gossip,” Willie Brown offered yet another prediction involving the 78-year-old governor who must step down in 2018 because of term limits: He’ll run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat in two years.
“Word has it that DiFi will announce that she’s not going to seek re-election to the U.S. Senate seat she’s held since 1992,” Brown, or, more likely his ghostwriter (rumor has it Brown sometimes outsources the actual writing of his column), wrote.
“Instead, she’ll support Gov. Jerry Brown when her term ends in 2019.”
Dan Newman, a campaign spokesman for Jerry Brown, who is building an off-the-grid home on the family ranch in Colusa County, gave a holly jolly reply, wishing a happy holidays and best wishes for continued success and good health to Willie Brown and Feinstein.
Newman also extended the well wishes to “everyone who enjoys idle speculation with their egg nog.”
