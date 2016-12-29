See who received other payments to influence California officials

Dozens of consulting firms, public relations shops, government associations and other entities collected more than $20 million in “other payments to influence” from California lobbyist employers last summer, state filings show.
For years, expenses in the “other payments” category have been a mystery because businesses, unions, trade groups and other lobbyist employers could report the costs as a lump sum. Regulations adopted earlier this year required lobbyist employers to itemize and categorize many of the payments, offering new details about how advocates press their cases with lawmakers and their constituents.
The state reports list some payees with multiple spellings, a common problem throughout the state’s campaign-finance filing system.
