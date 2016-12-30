Sutter Brown, first dog of California, dead at 13

First dog Sutter Brown, a Pembroke Welsh corgi belonging to Gov. Jerry Brown, underwent emergency surgery in October, but a particularly aggressive form of cancer could not be entirely removed.
Friday, June 7, 2013. CaliforniaÂ¹s first dog, Sutter Brown, braves the summer heat at McKinley Park in east Sacramento to take an "interview" with The Sacramento Bee editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman.
First Lady Anne Gust Brown, left, and California Governor Jerry Brown, with their dog 'Sutter' deliver signatures for a tax measure to the county registrar's office in Sacramento on Thursday, May 10, 2012. 2321
Sutter lays low as Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown go over a bill with staff on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011 near his office in Sacramento.
Sutter Brown California's first dog makes his way to the Capitol after a week stay with Jennifer Fearing, State Director of the Humane Society of the United States on Tuesday, September 3, 2013. Fearing watches Sutter when the Brown's are out of town.
Friday, June 7, 2013. California¹s first dog, Sutter Brown, at McKinley Park.
Two cards with the first dog Sutter Brown where given by Gov. Jerry Brown after he delivered the 2014 State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2014 at the State Capitol in Sacramento, Calif.
Sutter Brown barks as the gallery applauds at the Christmas tree lighting on Thursday evening at the State Capitol.
Sutter Brown California's first dog makes his way into Gov. Jerry Brown's office tin the Capitol after a week stay with Jennifer Fearing, State Director of the Humane Society of the United States on Tuesday, September 3, 2013. Scott Sadler a Sacramento lobbyist follows Fearing who watches Sutter when the Brown's are out of town.
Sutter Brown California's first dog waits at the Capitol as Jennifer Fearing, State Director of the Humane Society of the United States has a meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2013. Fearing watches Sutter when the Brown's are out of town.
First Dog Sutter relaxes in the shade at the Sacramento SPCA's Doggie Dash in William Land Park on June 8, 2013.
Friday, June 7, 2013. Jack Ohman asks Sutter Brown, "Who's a good boy?" CaliforniaÂ¹s first dog, Sutter Brown, braves the summer heat at McKinley Park in east Sacramento to take an "interview" with The Sacramento Bee editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman.
Gov. Jerry Brown poses in the cab of a John Deere tractor with first lady Anne Gust Brown holding their dog, Sutter Brown at the Colusa Farm Show Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2013 in Colusa, Calif.
California's first dog, Sutter Brown, will be hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Gov. Jerry Brown's Proposition 30.
County parks rangers are vowing to crack down on speeding cyclists on the American River Parkway. Some cyclists say that all users need to be more sensitive, including dog walkers. That would include first lady Anne Gust Brown, shown here with first dog Sutter Brown straying across the trail. Gov. Jerry Brown is in the background.
California Governor Jerry Brown's Pembroke Welsh corgi "Sutter" attended Wednesdays event. Governor Jerry Brown announces the 81st Annual Capitol Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday December 5th on the West Steps of the California Capitol in Sacramento, California.
Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown go over a bill with staff on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011 near his office in Sacramento.
Sutter comes out from under a table as Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown go over a bill with staff on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011 near his office in Sacramento.
Gov. Jerry Brown and First Lady Anne Gust Brown go over a bill with staff on Friday, Sept. 16, 2011 near his office in Sacramento.
It's official Sutter the dog which has been hanging out with Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown will be a permanent fixture of the family Gust Brown announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2011.
Steven Glazer, takes Sutter for a walk before his meeting with the press on the East Steps of the State Capitol. It's official Sutter the dog which has been hanging out with Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown will be a permanent fixture of the family Gust Brown announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2011. 2011 Showcase
Jennifer Fearing, California Senior State Director of The Humane Society, kisses Sutter the Brown's dog in the East steps of the State Capitol. It's official Sutter the dog which has been hanging out with Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown will be a permanent fixture of the family Gust Brown announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2011.
Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife, Anne Gust Brown, walk to the Capitol with a corgi named Sutter, who belongs to Brown's sister. She is moving to Chicago.
Gov. Jerry Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown go for a jog on the bike trail in Old Sacramento on Wednesday, January 5, 2011. The Browns were accompanied by Kathleen Brown's dog Sutter and a CHP officer.
