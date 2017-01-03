California lawmakers return to Capitol for first sessions of 2017

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

5:24 Former L.A. mayor says Trump would 'vanquish the dream' for immigrants

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

0:56 Prosecutor in Stanford swimmer case urges tougher sexual assault laws

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college