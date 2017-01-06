Trump blasts Schwarzenegger, who suggests he focus on governing

Be it a genuine clash of big egos, or a clever ratings ploy, the social media spat between President-elect Donald Trump and his “Celebrity Apprentice” successor, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger lit up the internet Friday.
Trump threw the first blow, writing on Twitter that Schwarzenegger got “‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT.
“So much for being a movie star,” Trump added. “And that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”
First, some facts. It’s true Schwarzenegger hasn’t been the draw Trump was, but that ignores the fact that all live television ratings are down since it premiered. Trump remains an executive producer for the show.
There is not proof, however, that Schwarzenegger supported Clinton after his preferred Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, dropped out. Schwarzenegger did say he wouldn’t vote for Trump.
On Twitter, the former governor did not engage Trump on those points, opting instead to refocus the exchange to “the people’s work,” and governing.
“I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings,” Schwarzenegger said, adding an old video of himself talking about one of his heroes, Abraham Lincoln.
“We are not enemies, but friends,” he says in the video, quoting Lincoln. “We must not be enemies. “Though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.
“The mystic chords of memory, stretching from every battlefield and patriot grave to every living heart and hearthstone all over this broad land, will yet swell the chorus of our Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
