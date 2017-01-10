Jerry Brown to unveil budget proposal; Assembly mulls AG pick

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
After a quiet start to the new year, the action picks up around the Capitol today.
The California Assembly will hold a confirmation hearing for Xavier Becerra, Gov. Jerry Brown’s pick to succeed Kamala Harris as the state’s next attorney general, at 9 a.m. this morning.
The Democratic congressman from Los Angeles is expected to address his opposition to stop-and-frisk policing, a Muslim registry, and other controversial policies California lawmakers anticipate coming out of Washington under the Donald Trump administration.
The hearing follows the Legislature’s announcement last week that it hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as outside counsel on all things Trump, a duty typically reserved for the state attorney general. Several Republicans were quick to condemn Holder’s hiring, calling it a waste of taxpayer money and illegal. At least so far, Becerra and Brown have remained publicly mum about Holder’s new gig.
After the committee hearing, all eyes turn to the main event: Brown’s big budget unveil at 11 a.m.
If history repeats itself, expect the governor to illustrate the need for fiscal caution with physical charts detailing the ebbs and flows of the economy and possibility of another downturn.
The press conference officially launches the state budget process, which begins under a cloud of uncertainty over new federal policies on everything from health care funding to education cuts. For more on that, read Jim Miller’s latest dispatch from The Bee Capitol Bureau.
WORTH REPEATING: “There are all kinds of obstructions ... getting zoning approval and getting building permits.”
– Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, on “This Golden State” podcast, on how California could stymie a border wall project.
MUST-READ: Blog post lands Sacramento State professor on Fox News, prompts barrage of hate mail.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
Comments