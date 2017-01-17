UC President Janet Napolitano hospitalized amid cancer treatment

University of California President Janet Napolitano is nearly finished with an undisclosed cancer treatment that began more than four months ago, the university announced on Tuesday, a day after “she experienced side effects that required her to be hospitalized.”
In a statement, UC said Napolitano was diagnosed with the cancer at the end of last August and “is doing extremely well.” Spokeswoman Dianne Klein declined to specify what kind of cancer Napolitano was being treated for, “out of respect for her privacy,” or whether it was related to a previous cancer diagnosis that the statement said was “successfully treated.”
The university said Napolitano’s physicians “expect her to be discharged in the next day or so and back to her normal duties at full capacity very soon.”
Though her cancer diagnosis was not made public, UC said Napolitano has kept Monica Lozano, chair of the UC Board of Regents, “informed throughout the course of her current treatment.” Senior university leadership has stepped in to help manage the system while she is recuperating.
