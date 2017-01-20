Capitol Alert

January 20, 2017 4:56 PM

#DearCalifornians: Staking a claim on Inauguration Day

Sacramento Bee Staff

To mark the inauguration of President Donald Trump, California Assembly Democrats issued an open letter to all Californians just to make clear they won’t be cowed. Fifty members signed off on the letter with “#DearCalifornians,” which quickly became a trending hashtag on Twitter.

The letter begins, “While our goals differ from the incoming administration, we will waste no time in lament because we are intent upon our work for California.” It ends with a list of issues the signers will stand behind, among them affordable housing, public education, a vibrant economy and protections for immigrants.

How did Californians react? Some messages were in support, others clearly were not and some were, well, just plain humorous. Read on for a sampling.

