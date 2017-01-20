DearCalifornians: Staking a claim on Inauguration Day

To mark the inauguration of President Donald Trump, California Assembly Democrats issued an open letter to all Californians just to make clear they won’t be cowed. Fifty members signed off on the letter with “#DearCalifornians,” which quickly became a trending hashtag on Twitter.
The letter begins, “While our goals differ from the incoming administration, we will waste no time in lament because we are intent upon our work for California.” It ends with a list of issues the signers will stand behind, among them affordable housing, public education, a vibrant economy and protections for immigrants.
How did Californians react? Some messages were in support, others clearly were not and some were, well, just plain humorous. Read on for a sampling.
"And so, for the next four years and beyond, we will work to be a light to the nation" #ADEMS #DearCalifornians #DTLA pic.twitter.com/Aq4PqGr2Qi— Historic Core DTLA (@HistoricCore) January 21, 2017
#DearCalifornians I live in NorCal & not all of us subscribe 2 liberal ideals & progressivism. At least the mountains r still conservative— Alyson (@nosylaeel) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians let's keep our $$$ in state to support each other. Let's be the shining example on the hill/middle finger to this admin— Kellee (@queenkellee) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians look who's coming our way! Can we get him to stay? #bestpresidentever #dignity #ThanksObama https://t.co/f7EUcBgrKH— susanmathai (@susanmathai) January 20, 2017
Thank you, @AssemblyDems! We look forward to fighting with you to protect #reprofreedom https://t.co/14wFmPX3Px #DearCalifornians— NARAL Pro-Choice CA (@ProChoiceCA) January 20, 2017
#DearAmericans of conscious, us #DearCalifornians got your back. We #resist in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/vJSPLgH8ih— Jason Wise (@jasonjourneyman) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians if there are any of you who aren't vegan/Xicana/Kang/leftist idiots, I support your Republican minority rights— Pirate Llama (@zmrzliny) January 20, 2017
A Woman's Place is in the Resistance. #InaugurationDay #dearcalifornians #fridayfeeling #HumanRights #womensmarchla #pinkhatmarch pic.twitter.com/WeB2ZwQiC8— andi rivarola (@andinsky) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians I live in California but I am an American first. Join me and let's #MAGA— Avery (@avery888) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians time to show everyone we are #UnitedAgainstHate— Keith M (@keethmac) January 20, 2017
California embraces diversity of race but abhors diverse opinions & political affiliation. You're a bastion for groupthink #DearCalifornians— 3stringWilliams (@pewx319844) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians— Bob Henry (@Rmhenry1Henry) January 20, 2017
You picked a fight with the wrong guy. You are so screwed.
So proud of my home state #DearCalifornians https://t.co/eoFLVzVPzj— LatinaWonk (@iamnubiafc) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians - we still have our values! An Open Letter to Californians https://t.co/sMBTrkycDo— LindaHecht (@LindaHecht) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians we can lead the nation in tackling climate change and building a new model sustainable prosperity.— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) January 20, 2017
#DearCalifornians there needs to be a discussion about parking. Takes 45 min to find a parking spot— Noah Gula (@noah_gula) January 20, 2017
Comments