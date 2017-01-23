Xavier Becerra faces final attorney general confirmation vote in California Senate

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
We may be only a day away from a new attorney general in California.
Nominee Xavier Becerra faces just one more hurdle in the appointment process: confirmation by the state Senate, which is slated to vote on the Democratic congressman from Los Angeles when it meets at 2 p.m.
After surviving a lengthy hearing last week – in which Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León repeatedly pressed Becerra on whether he planned to run for another term in 2018 – Becerra is expected to easily gain approval today in the Democrat-dominated house.
Should that happen, the office of Gov. Jerry Brown, whose selection to replace newly-elected Sen. Kamala Harris surprised Sacramento, has announced that Becerra will be sworn in as attorney general at Brown’s annual State of the State address tomorrow.
The speedy timeline is perhaps California gearing up to oppose President Donald Trump, who took the oath of office himself last Friday. Becerra has vowed to use his office to challenge Trump administration policies that clash with the state’s position on immigration, climate change and health care, among other issues.
WORTH REPEATING: “Here’s one that I think Nancy would like ... Scott Pruitt.” - President Donald Trump, joking that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, would like the pen he used to sign an order appointing the new EPA chief. Pelosi laughed.
WHO’S IN?: Extending cap-and-trade. Repairing broken roads. Building affordable housing. Fighting fake news. The Legislature has a lot of big issues on its agenda this session. Who will hold the fates of those bills in their hands? The Assembly announced its committee assignments on Friday. You can find a complete list here.
MUST READ: Why a “forgotten” Sacramentan saw herself in Trump’s inauguration speech.
