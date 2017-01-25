Capitol Alert

January 25, 2017 12:31 PM

Live stream: California’s Senate leader lays out plans for immigration suit

Kevin de León, California Senate president pro tem, says the state will sue the Trump administration over its recent moves on immigration. de León will discuss his intentions live beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

