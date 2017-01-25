Live stream: California’s Senate leader lays out plans for immigration suit

Kevin de León, California Senate president pro tem, says the state will sue the Trump administration over its recent moves on immigration. de León will discuss his intentions live beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
January 25, 2017 12:31 PM
Kevin de León, California Senate president pro tem, says the state will sue the Trump administration over its recent moves on immigration. de León will discuss his intentions live beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance
Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith
Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2
Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago
Jeremy B. White
Legislature
jwhite@sacbee.com
@capitolalert
Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff
Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna
Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee
Comments