Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

Dozens of soggy Californians gathered outside the Palm Springs International Airport Friday afternoon, awaiting the anticipated arrival of former President Obama and his family. Wind and rain delayed the landing.
Former California lawmaker Lucy Killea, a former military intelligence officer and aide to Eleanor Roosevelt who later shocked the political establishment when she left the Democratic Party to become an independent, and whose support for abortion rights led the Catholic Church to bar her from receiving communion, has died. Video courtesy of the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame.
This is one in a series of videos looking back at big stories in Sacramento-area history. This one took place on Jan. 16, 2001, when a man with a history of mental health problems smashed his big-rig into the south entrance of the state Capitol.
Jerry Brown, the Democratic governor of California, talks about giving another chance to those behind bars while giving a short welcome address at a Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast in Sacramento sponsored by the California Legislative Black Caucus on Jan. 12, 2017.
At a confirmation hearing for Gen. John Kelly, Sen. Kamala Harris pushed Trump's nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security on whether he would prioritize deporting undocumented young people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants waivers to students brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
At his Assembly confirmation hearing on Jan. 10, 2017, Attorney General nominee Xavier Becerra suggested grabbing a beer with Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, to further discuss his concerns on religious liberty. Video courtesy of the California Channel.