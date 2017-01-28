Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

President Donald Trump signed and executive action at the Pentagon on Friday, tightening the United States' refugee and visa policies.
Former legislator Lucy Killea is dead at 94

Former California lawmaker Lucy Killea, a former military intelligence officer and aide to Eleanor Roosevelt who later shocked the political establishment when she left the Democratic Party to become an independent, and whose support for abortion rights led the Catholic Church to bar her from receiving communion, has died. Video courtesy of the San Diego Women's Hall of Fame.

Kamala Harris grills homeland security secretary nominee on DACA

At a confirmation hearing for Gen. John Kelly, Sen. Kamala Harris pushed Trump's nominee for Secretary of Homeland Security on whether he would prioritize deporting undocumented young people protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which grants waivers to students brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

