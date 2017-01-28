Capitol Alert

January 28, 2017 11:16 AM

Jerry Brown to receive further treatment for prostate cancer

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

Gov. Jerry Brown will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer, his office announced Saturday.

Brown’s oncologist, Dr. Eric Small of the University of California, San Francisco, Medical Center, said in the statement that the disease was not extensive.

Small said the cancer can be readily treated with a short course of radiotherapy, and that he doesn’t expect any significant side effects.

“The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent,” Small said.

Brown, 78, originally sought treatment five years ago for a “localized prostate cancer.”

Brown’s office on Saturday said he would continue his full work schedule. The treatment is planned for late February and early March.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Related content

Capitol Alert

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

View more video

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Jeremy B. White
Legislature
jwhite@sacbee.com
@capitolalert

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Dan Walters
columnist
dwalters@sacbee.com
@waltersbee

Editor's Choice Videos