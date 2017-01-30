State looking for wildlife volunteers in Sacramento area

Got spare time and a love for wildlife? The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is looking for natural resources volunteers in the Sacramento area.
The positions are unpaid and require a minimum of 16 hours per month. Duties may include responding to human-wildlife interactions, representing the wildlife agency at outreach events and working on state lands.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid California driver license and pass a background check.
Successful applicants will attend the Natural Resource Volunteer Program academy for 80 hours of training. The first phase of the academy is scheduled from March 13-24 with one class day per month from April through September.
Volunteers will work with a trained mentor during a six-month probationary period.
For additional information and to download an application, visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/explore/volunteering/nrvp/apply.
