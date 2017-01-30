California Senate calls Trump travel order ‘discriminatory overreach’

The California Senate passed a resolution Monday denouncing as “discriminatory overreach” President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration that stopped travel from a handful of Muslim-majority countries and resulted in weekend confusion at U.S. airports.
“The executive order combines inhumanity with incompetence,“ Sen. President Pro Tem Kevin de León said. “It doesn’t keep us safe. It exacerbates America’s anti-Muslim reputation and gives terrorist organizations another recruiting tool.”
The Senate passed the measure with a 26-11 vote. Democrats described the order, signed Friday, as unconstitutional.
Several pointed out that the order, dubbed “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,” mentions September 11, but selectively bans travel from seven countries whose residents were not involved in the terrorist attacks that toppled the World Trade Center in New York.
Republicans spoke in support of the president and described the order as a boon to national security.
Sen. Janet Nguyen, R-Santa Ana, said she understood the plight of refugees. Her family immigrated to the United States from Vietnam when she was five years old.
“As a refugee this order is a difficult one for me,” Nguyen said. “In the end the debate is about national security.”
Nguyen did not vote on the resolution.
Trump pressed the pause button on immigration in order to establish a more strict vetting process for refugees, said Sen. Jeff Stone, R-Temecula.
“How about we start figuring out how we work with this president instead of condemning him at every turn?” Stone said.
Democrats pushed back against the suggestion that refugees are not properly vetted before they enter the country.
“I ask us to tap into our humanity,” said Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego. “We are not suggesting that we lax our national security. In fact, it’s stronger than it’s ever been.”
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna
