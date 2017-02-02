Trump tweet threatens UC fund cut over speaker’s cancellation

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds to the University of California, Berkeley, after campus authorities canceled a Wednesday night performance by Breitbart editor and alt-right favorite Milo Yiannopoulos amid violent campus protests that destroyed property.
“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump tweeted at 3:13 a.m. on Thursday.
UC officials said the decision to cancel the controversial speaking engagement came about 6 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before Yiannopoulo was scheduled to take the stage at Pauley Ballroom for the event organized by Berkeley College Republicans.
UC said campus officers tried several times to remove the crowd of about 1,500 gathered outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. student venue.
The university and the UCPD went to “extraordinary lengths” to plan the event and assemble the necessary resources to ensure order and security, the administration said in a statement.
“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display, and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protests against the performer’s presence and perspectives,” the statement said.
Yiannopoulos has emerged as a popular figure with the alt-right, a fringe movement that fuses racism, white nationalism and populism.
His planned speeches on colleges campuses have sparked large and sometimes violent protests followed by repeated cancellations, including last month at UC Davis. Yiannopoulos and his supporters contend that the cancelations are an attempt to infringe on his free speech and underscore the left’s intolerance.
His employer, Breitbart, was run by Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who has since brought in two of his former employees to work in the new administration.
Trump’s warning comes amid similar ultimatums to “sanctuary cities,” localities that effectively shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
