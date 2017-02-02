Capitol Alert

February 2, 2017 7:59 AM

Trump tweet threatens UC fund cut over speaker’s cancellation

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal funds to the University of California, Berkeley, after campus authorities canceled a Wednesday night performance by Breitbart editor and alt-right favorite Milo Yiannopoulos amid violent campus protests that destroyed property.

“If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?” Trump tweeted at 3:13 a.m. on Thursday.

UC officials said the decision to cancel the controversial speaking engagement came about 6 p.m. Wednesday, two hours before Yiannopoulo was scheduled to take the stage at Pauley Ballroom for the event organized by Berkeley College Republicans.

Far-right editor’s appearance at UC Berkeley canceled amid violence

UC said campus officers tried several times to remove the crowd of about 1,500 gathered outside of the Martin Luther King Jr. student venue.

The university and the UCPD went to “extraordinary lengths” to plan the event and assemble the necessary resources to ensure order and security, the administration said in a statement.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the violence and unlawful behavior that was on display, and deeply regret that those tactics will now overshadow the efforts to engage in legitimate and lawful protests against the performer’s presence and perspectives,” the statement said.

Yiannopoulos has emerged as a popular figure with the alt-right, a fringe movement that fuses racism, white nationalism and populism.

His planned speeches on colleges campuses have sparked large and sometimes violent protests followed by repeated cancellations, including last month at UC Davis. Yiannopoulos and his supporters contend that the cancelations are an attempt to infringe on his free speech and underscore the left’s intolerance.

His employer, Breitbart, was run by Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, who has since brought in two of his former employees to work in the new administration.

Trump’s warning comes amid similar ultimatums to “sanctuary cities,” localities that effectively shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Controversial Breitbart editor talks to UC Davis crowd and 'recreates' pepper-spraying

Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos returned to the UC Davis campus Saturday for a rally, after a heated protest prompted organizers to cancel his speaking engagement Friday night.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli Davis event shut down

A Friday night event sponsored by UC Davis College Republicans to feature Milo Yiannopoulos and Martin Shkreli was canceled after demonstrations outside the lecture hall where it was to take place, Friday, January 13, 2017.

Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee

 
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Capitol Alert

Editor's Choice Videos