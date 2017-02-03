McClintock likely to draw big crowds over Obamacare repeal, travel ban

Massive protests that have gripped the nation since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, erupting at statehouses, filling city streets and packing airports in recent weeks, are increasingly breaking out on the home turf of members of Congress. It doesn’t matter if you’re red or blue. This weekend, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, could be forced to answer some tough questions of his own.
Throngs of protesters showed up at Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s San Francisco home over the past few days, expressing concern over Trump’s cabinet picks and a disputed travel and refugee ban focused in part on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Roughly 100 people filled an Elk Grove meeting room at a town hall by Rep. Ami Bera last weekend carrying signs that said “No ban, no wall,” and “Support sanctuary cities.” And Saturday, a planned Democratic protest is expected to draw hundreds of people to town hall meeting hosted by McClintock in Roseville, the Republican-heavy population center of his congressional district.
McClintock has both received praise, and come under fire for backing Trump executive orders. He strongly supports Trump’s order that halts travel to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees, saying in a prepared statement that “there is no unconditional right to enter the United States.”
“The President has a sworn responsibility to assure that those entering our country are not hostile to our Constitution, our people or the rule of law. The order is limited to countries that are hot-beds of Islamic extremism and provides for case-by-case waivers to assure that bonafide dissenters from these regimes can enter. This is a temporary stop-gap to give the administration time to put a new vetting system in place that can adequately assess the veracity of a refugee’s claims and his intentions.”
McClintock also recently alluded to chaos in the ranks of the Republican-controlled Congress, and longstanding plans to repeal Obamacare, despite not having a clear replacement. McClintock said in a secret recording shared with the Washington Post that it’s “going to be called Trumpcare. Republicans will own that lock, stock and barrel, and we’ll be judged in the election two years away.”
McClintock, whose town hall was scheduled before recent backlash over Trump’s proposals to repeal the Affordable Care Act, tighten immigration and ban refugees, could face a big crowd.
“The congressman’s town halls are always well attended,” said spokesman Bill George, “and we look forward to a discussion of the issues with our constituents.”
