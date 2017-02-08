UC President Janet Napolitano to speak to Senate Democrats

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here.
Less than one week after President Donald Trump tweeted a not-so-subtle threat to cut federal funds to the University of California, Janet Napolitano will speak at the annual Senate Democratic Caucus conference in Sacramento.
Trump’s Feb. 2 Twitter missive was in response to a decision by UC officials to cancel a talk by Milo Yiannopoulos, an editor for right-wing Breitbart News, at the UC Berkeley campus after protests turned dangerous.
Napolitano, the UC president, and Trump also appear at odds over immigration, the subject of her talk at the Senate conference Wednesday.
In November Napolitano vowed that campus police would not assist outside law enforcement in investigating, detaining or arresting students for immigration violations. Napolitano served as Secretary of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2013 under the Obama administration.
This week she joined nine other former top national security officials in a sworn joint declaration filed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Trump’s executive order suspending immigration from a handful of mostly-Muslim counties “undermines the national security of the United States, rather than making us safer.”
Napolitano will be joined by Marshall Fitz, managing director of immigration for the Emmerson Collective, and Thomas Saenz, president and general counsel of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund. The conversation, moderated by Sen. Ricardo Lara, is closed to the public.
WORTH REPEATING: “I have family members...who came here as undocumented immigrants, and they did the same thing.”
– Senate leader Kevin de León, opposing possession of false identification as a deportable offense
COME ONE, COME ALL: Assemblymembers Kevin McCarty, Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher and Adrin Nazarian are holding a press conference to introduce “The California Welcomes Refugees” legislation package, which they say pushes back on the federal government’s efforts to limit refugees and other immigrants from entering the country. The bills would provide refugees with in-state tuition at public colleges and establish grants for counties with high refugee populations to ease student integration, among other things. The legislators will gather at 11:30 a.m. in room 317 at the state Capitol.
BY THE NUMBERS: State workers, you’re closer to getting your raises. A package of labor agreements that would give raises to more than half of the state’s workforce cleared the Senate Public Employment and Retirement Committee on Monday. Next year, the agreements likely will swell spending on public employee compensation by about $1 billion. The agreements cover the 96,000 state workers represented by SEIU Local 1000, firefighters in Cal Fire Local 2881 and the state’s blue collar maintenance union, IUOE Local 12, among others. Two Republican lawmakers, John Moorlach and Mike Morrell, voted against the deals in the public employment committee. The package heads to the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review next, with another vote expected on Thursday.
Taryn Luna: 916-326-5545, @TarynLuna Adam Ashton of the Bee Capitol Bureau contributed to this report.
Comments