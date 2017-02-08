UC President Janet Napolitano to speak to Senate Democrats

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

0:45 Travelers coming into San Francisco hear 'Welcome to America'

1:30 Jerry Brown: 'California will launch its own damn satellite' if Trump stops climate data collection

0:59 Kamala Harris to church congregation: 'Speak up'

1:31 Kevin de Leon: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

1:27 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.