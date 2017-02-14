Colorado governor offers advice to California on taxing legal marijuana

0:57 'Things aren't looking good. We'll be camping out' Pause

1:16 Evacuees wait to return after Oroville Dam threat: 'This is not happening'

1:01 Cal Fire emergency rescue crews gauge raging Feather River, urge caution

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

0:53 See the Oroville Dam in night vision

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

2:08 Experience the Lodi skydiver plane crash

0:22 Two men die in tandem skydiving accident near Lodi